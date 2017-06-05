Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Launches Market Awareness Campaign Focusing on its Exploration Activities at the Golden Promise Project in Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-V: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM. The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties, such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page, and the AGORACOM Twitter account, will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Lorne Mann, Director, stated, "Great Atlantic has initiated its Market awareness program to bring light to its recently announced exploration activities at the Golden Promise project, which is in the emerging new Gold district in central Newfoundland. AGORACOM has proven to be a leader in the online marketing space and we are delighted to have retained their services to expand our online presence for this purpose."

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences, and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM achieved two very big milestones on January 22, 2017, surpassing 50 million Visits from 7 million investors on AGORACOM. The company also expect to surpass 500 million page views later this year.

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will be issuing:

TERM: June 5, 2017 - June 4, 2018

FEES: $CDN 40,000 + GST to be paid via Shares for Services over the term

Collateral Marketing Materials;

Custom HUB;

Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Big Box)

Marketing Plan

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The agreement/arrangement is subject to TSX-V approval.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective June 5, 2017. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.:

Great Atlantic Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in Atlantic Canada. Great Atlantic is currently building the company, with a focus on antimony, tungsten and gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

