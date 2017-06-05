sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.06.2017 | 17:11
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Spraying and Plastering Machines Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Anex Industrial, Bunker, KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES, Risen Machinery & RBM Building Machinery

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spraying and Plastering Machines Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global spraying and plastering machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spraying and plastering machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spraying and plastering machines. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of green buildings. Green buildings are defined as buildings that use processes and materials that are environmental friendly; they also use resources in an efficient manner with regard to their design, technology, construction, operation, and maintenance.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising infrastructure development. The rapid adoption of new technologies characterizes the infrastructure industry, which requires huge investments for the development of megacities in both developed and emerging markets, thus providing immense scope for the global spraying and plastering machines market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high maintenance cost of spraying and plastering machines. Spraying and plastering machines are mechanical in nature, and thus involve high maintenance to achieve their full operational capacity.

Key vendors

  • Anex Industrial
  • Bunker
  • KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES
  • Risen Machinery
  • RBM Building Machinery

Other prominent vendors

  • AM3P
  • Bapro
  • Boke Makina Kalip imalat Sanayii
  • CONSMAC Machinery
  • Edilizia Italiana
  • Hebei Huasheng Plastic Machinery
  • Henan Victory Industrial Company
  • Henan Gelgoog Machinery
  • Lino Sella World
  • Nangong City Zhongbang Felt Manufacturing
  • SMS Insaat Makina
  • Wenzhou Engineering Machinery

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendors Landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtkm2r/global_spraying

