Research and Markets - Global Spraying and Plastering Machines Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Anex Industrial, Bunker, KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES, Risen Machinery & RBM Building Machinery

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spraying and Plastering Machines Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global spraying and plastering machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spraying and plastering machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spraying and plastering machines. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of green buildings. Green buildings are defined as buildings that use processes and materials that are environmental friendly; they also use resources in an efficient manner with regard to their design, technology, construction, operation, and maintenance.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising infrastructure development. The rapid adoption of new technologies characterizes the infrastructure industry, which requires huge investments for the development of megacities in both developed and emerging markets, thus providing immense scope for the global spraying and plastering machines market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high maintenance cost of spraying and plastering machines. Spraying and plastering machines are mechanical in nature, and thus involve high maintenance to achieve their full operational capacity.
Key vendors
- Anex Industrial
- Bunker
- KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES
- Risen Machinery
- RBM Building Machinery
Other prominent vendors
- AM3P
- Bapro
- Boke Makina Kalip imalat Sanayii
- CONSMAC Machinery
- Edilizia Italiana
- Hebei Huasheng Plastic Machinery
- Henan Victory Industrial Company
- Henan Gelgoog Machinery
- Lino Sella World
- Nangong City Zhongbang Felt Manufacturing
- SMS Insaat Makina
- Wenzhou Engineering Machinery
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendors Landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtkm2r/global_spraying
