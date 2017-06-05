Research and Markets - Global Spraying and Plastering Machines Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Anex Industrial, Bunker, KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES, Risen Machinery & RBM Building Machinery

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global spraying and plastering machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spraying and plastering machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spraying and plastering machines. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of green buildings. Green buildings are defined as buildings that use processes and materials that are environmental friendly; they also use resources in an efficient manner with regard to their design, technology, construction, operation, and maintenance.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising infrastructure development. The rapid adoption of new technologies characterizes the infrastructure industry, which requires huge investments for the development of megacities in both developed and emerging markets, thus providing immense scope for the global spraying and plastering machines market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high maintenance cost of spraying and plastering machines. Spraying and plastering machines are mechanical in nature, and thus involve high maintenance to achieve their full operational capacity.

Key vendors



Anex Industrial

Bunker

KAPPA BUILDING MACHINES

Risen Machinery

RBM Building Machinery

Other prominent vendors



AM3P

Bapro

Boke Makina Kalip imalat Sanayii

imalat Sanayii CONSMAC Machinery

Edilizia Italiana

Hebei Huasheng Plastic Machinery

Henan Victory Industrial Company

Henan Gelgoog Machinery

Lino Sella World

Nangong City Zhongbang Felt Manufacturing

SMS Insaat Makina

Wenzhou Engineering Machinery

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendors Landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



