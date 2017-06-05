FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup PLC

5 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2014 ("EABP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Dennis Maple, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), exercised a conditional award over 8,496 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the EABP 2014. Following the exercise, the PDMR sold the resulting 8,496 shares at a price of £1.444 per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 2 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 5 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them