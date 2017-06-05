sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 5

FirstGroup PLC

5 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2014 ("EABP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Dennis Maple, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), exercised a conditional award over 8,496 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the EABP 2014. Following the exercise, the PDMR sold the resulting 8,496 shares at a price of £1.444 per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 2 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 5 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Dennis Maple
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Release of awards under the EABP 2014.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.4448,496
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,496

£12,268
e)Date of the transaction2/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

