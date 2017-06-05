FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 5
FirstGroup PLC
5 June 2017
Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2014 ("EABP 2014")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Dennis Maple, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), exercised a conditional award over 8,496 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the EABP 2014. Following the exercise, the PDMR sold the resulting 8,496 shares at a price of £1.444 per share.
The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 2 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 5 June 2017.
This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dennis Maple
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Release of awards under the EABP 2014.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,496
£12,268
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2/06/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)