

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. has sold all its 1.43 percent of stake in U.S. electric car-maker Tesla, reported Bloomberg. Toyota was one of the early investors in the innovative Tesla.



Toyota has not revealed the return from the sale of stake happened in 2016.



The collaboration was started in 2010, when Toyota acquired $50 million stake in Tesla. At the same time Tesla has acquired the California factory site of Toyota in a deal worth $42 million. They jointly developed RAV4 electric sport utility vehicle in 2014. However, differences in relations grew with recalls of the vehicle and came to a natural break of the technical tie-up. After the breakup Toyota has sold a part of the stake Tesla.



In the last years, Toyota has been investing to create exclusive electric vehicles by its own, in order win over Tesla and other electric vehicle makers. Reports have said that Toyota Management was more keen to develop hydrogen cell vehicles, than electric vehicles.



Tesla shares, which have been trading mostly above $300 for the last one month, is currently trading at $339.85 on Nasdaq.



In another development, AAA insurance company has raised premiums for Tesla vehicles in view of higher claims. According to reports there could be an increase of 30 percent in premiums. The insurance company has found that Tesla vehicles are much expensive to repair. The frequencies of claims also is higher for Tesla vehicles.



