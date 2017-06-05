Research and Markets - Global In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Adidas, Arena, Mikasa, Nike & Speedo International

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global In-the-water Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global in-the-water sports equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global in-the-water sports equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sale of in-the-water sports equipment to individual consumers across the globe in 2016. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

In-the-water sports equipment include gear and equipment for three types of sports - swimming, water polo, and water aerobics. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing interest for water tourism, including in-the-water sports activities.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological advances in in-the-water sports equipment. The rise in the launch of innovative water sports equipment including in-the-water sports equipment is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key competitors in the market are innovating their products in terms of design, color, shape, and weight to meet the needs of individual consumers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits. High-tech swimsuits are those swimsuits that are made up of scientifically-advanced fabrics and materials such as nylon composites and spandex.



Key vendors



Adidas

Arena

Mikasa

Nike

Speedo International

Other prominent vendors



Baden

Billabong

KAP7

Turbo

Under Armour



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by sports type



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Competitor landscape



Part 17: Key competitor analysis



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s46tsn/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716