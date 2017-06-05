sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

171,50 Euro		+0,50
+0,29 %
WKN: A1EWWW ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 Ticker-Symbol: ADS 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADIDAS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,97
171,35
17:44
170,65
171,10
17:26
05.06.2017 | 17:21
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Adidas, Arena, Mikasa, Nike & Speedo International

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global In-the-water Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global in-the-water sports equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global in-the-water sports equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sale of in-the-water sports equipment to individual consumers across the globe in 2016. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

In-the-water sports equipment include gear and equipment for three types of sports - swimming, water polo, and water aerobics. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing interest for water tourism, including in-the-water sports activities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological advances in in-the-water sports equipment. The rise in the launch of innovative water sports equipment including in-the-water sports equipment is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key competitors in the market are innovating their products in terms of design, color, shape, and weight to meet the needs of individual consumers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits. High-tech swimsuits are those swimsuits that are made up of scientifically-advanced fabrics and materials such as nylon composites and spandex.

Key vendors

  • Adidas
  • Arena
  • Mikasa
  • Nike
  • Speedo International

Other prominent vendors

  • Baden
  • Billabong
  • KAP7
  • Turbo
  • Under Armour

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by sports type

Part 07: Market segmentation by product type

Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Competitor landscape

Part 17: Key competitor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s46tsn/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire