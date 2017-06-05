Global Scented Candles Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Popularity of DIY Method and Localization of Oil Ingredient Sourcing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Scented Candles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global scented candles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global scented candles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of scented candles used for massage purpose (includes applications in medical and intimacy industries) by end-users such as individuals and spas. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The high sales of scented candles can be attributed to a rapid surge in internet penetration, which has helped connect sellers and buyers. This has increased the sales opportunity for scented candle providers, along with providing options for consumers to choose from a broad range of products.

One trend in market is increase in the number of spas. In the last decade, there has been a growth in the number of spas that use scented candles during massages to create a relaxing environment for their customers. Such spas have witnessed tremendous growth, along with the global wellness economy. Scented candles are used by spas for several purposes, including aromatherapy, pain relief, and for intensive treatments for elbows, hands, and feet, and for dry skin.

According to the report, one driver in market is product novelty and packaging innovation. In a rapidly changing world, busy lifestyle and the need for easier and faster solutions have provided an opportunity for the manufacturers of scented candles to innovate according to the changing needs. An increase in stress-related cases has also necessitated therapies such as massages that use scented candles to soothe the mind.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is product recalls. There have been instances where scented candles have reportedly cause fires due to fault in products and improper handling of the products. For instance, in January 2015, CoScentrix, a provider of scented candles was forced to recall its particular batch of products due to surface ignition caused by its scented candles.

Key vendors

California Exotic Novelties

P&G

LELO

Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors



Gellite Gel Candles

Himalayan Trading Post

Bath & Body Works

TATINE

CoScentrix

diptyque

Lee Naturals

Magnolia Scents by Design

Mels Candles

Net-a-Porter

Northern Lights Candles

Paddywax

Southern Made Candles

Soy Works Candle Company

Stand Around Creations

The Gel Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Vendor profiles



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/467tk8/global_scented

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716