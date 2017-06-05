Global Scented Candles Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Popularity of DIY Method and Localization of Oil Ingredient Sourcing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global scented candles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global scented candles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of scented candles used for massage purpose (includes applications in medical and intimacy industries) by end-users such as individuals and spas. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The high sales of scented candles can be attributed to a rapid surge in internet penetration, which has helped connect sellers and buyers. This has increased the sales opportunity for scented candle providers, along with providing options for consumers to choose from a broad range of products.
One trend in market is increase in the number of spas. In the last decade, there has been a growth in the number of spas that use scented candles during massages to create a relaxing environment for their customers. Such spas have witnessed tremendous growth, along with the global wellness economy. Scented candles are used by spas for several purposes, including aromatherapy, pain relief, and for intensive treatments for elbows, hands, and feet, and for dry skin.
According to the report, one driver in market is product novelty and packaging innovation. In a rapidly changing world, busy lifestyle and the need for easier and faster solutions have provided an opportunity for the manufacturers of scented candles to innovate according to the changing needs. An increase in stress-related cases has also necessitated therapies such as massages that use scented candles to soothe the mind.
Further, the report states that one challenge in market is product recalls. There have been instances where scented candles have reportedly cause fires due to fault in products and improper handling of the products. For instance, in January 2015, CoScentrix, a provider of scented candles was forced to recall its particular batch of products due to surface ignition caused by its scented candles.
Key vendors
- California Exotic Novelties
- P&G
- LELO
- Reckitt Benckiser
Other prominent vendors
- Gellite Gel Candles
- Himalayan Trading Post
- Bath & Body Works
- TATINE
- CoScentrix
- diptyque
- Lee Naturals
- Magnolia Scents by Design
- Mels Candles
- Net-a-Porter
- Northern Lights Candles
- Paddywax
- Southern Made Candles
- Soy Works Candle Company
- Stand Around Creations
- The Gel Candle Company
- The Yankee Candle Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Vendor profiles
Part 15: Appendix
