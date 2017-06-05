Prosthetic Heart Valve/Artificial Heart Valve Market Worth 8.86 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report " Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market by Type (Transcatheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, and Mechanical Heart Valve), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022 " published by MarketsandMarkets', the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is projected to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.84 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 market data tables and 35 figures spread through 156 pages and in-depth TOC on "Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/prosthetic-heart-valve-market-245407958.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of HVD, regulatory approvals for new and advanced prosthetic heart valves, increasing government funding for heart valve research, rising awareness about HVD, and favorable reimbursement scenario for prosthetic heart valves.

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (an Abbott Laboratories Company) (U.S.), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Jenavalve Technology, Inc. (Germany), CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), TTK Healthcare Limited (India), Colibri Heart Valve, LLC (U.S.), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Braile Biomédica (Brazil) are the prominent players in the global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=245407958

The Transcatheter Heart Valves Segment Is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market in 2017

Based on the type of valve, the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is segmented into transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, and mechanical heart valves. The transcatheter heart valves segment is expected to command the largest market share in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing pool of patients owing to approvals for extended valve indications, and technological advancements. The preference for transcatheter heart valves is expected to see high growth in the future as they are implanted through a minimally invasive procedure while the other valve types require open-heart surgery.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=245407958

North America to Command the Largest Market Share in 2017

Based on region, the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the aging population and prevalence of valvular heart diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising product approvals for heart valves are contributing to the growth of the North American Prosthetic Heart Valves Market are driving the growth of the North American Prosthetic Heart Valves Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market by Congenital Heart Defect Closure Device [ASD, Ventricular Septal Defect, Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Left Atrial Appendage, Aortic Valve, Pulmonary Valve] & Procedures - Global Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pediatric-interventional-cardiology-market-236831456.html

Bio-Implants Market by Type (Cardiovascular, Spine, Orthopedics, Trauma, Dental), by ROA (Surgical/Injectable), by Origin (Allo/Auto/Xenograft, Synthetic) & Materials (Ceramics, Biomaterial, Alloys, Polymers) - Global Trends &, Forecasts till 2017

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets