Ashtead Group PLC

Director Update

5th June 2017

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Wayne Edmunds has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive of BBA Aviation.

Wayne is also chairman of Dialight plc and non-executive director of MSCI Inc.

Contact:

Eric Watkins - Ashtead Group: 0207 726 9700