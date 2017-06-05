

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump signed a second version of his executive order on immigration in March but is now criticizing the revised order as 'watered down' and 'politically correct.'



In a series of posts to Twitter on Monday, Trump argued that the Justice Department should have stuck with the original version of the controversial order.



Both versions of the order have been struck down by the courts, and the Justice Department is appealing rulings on the second version to the U.S. Supreme Court.



'The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!'



In filings last week, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to expedite the case so that it could be heard near the beginning of the court's next term beginning in October.



Trump also declared that the immigration order represents a 'travel ban,' contradicting past comments by administration officials.



'People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!' Trump tweeted.



CNN noted Justice Department lawyers have gone to great lengths to avoid calling the order a 'travel ban' in court, referring to it as a 'temporary pause' or simply 'the executive order.'



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also denied that the order was a 'travel ban' in comments to reporters in January, describing it as a 'vetting system to keep Americans safe.'



Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN the president's tweets clearly show the intent of the order.



'His lawyers try to justify it by saying it wasn't a travel ban, but it was extreme vetting,' Cardin said. 'The President made that clear. It is a travel ban.'



Trump claimed in his tweets that the U.S. is still conducting 'extreme vetting' of immigrants, lamenting the slow nature of the courts.



'In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!' Trump tweeted.



The tweets from Trump don't represent the first time he has criticized the second version of his executive order, as he told a rally in Nashville in March he wasn't thrilled with the revision.



'Let me tell you something, I think we ought to go back to the first one and go all the way,' Trump said. 'That's what I wanted to do in the first place.'



