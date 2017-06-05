DEADLINE TODAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Wins Finance Holdings Inc. ("Wins Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WINS) for possible violations of federal securities laws between October 29, 2015 and March 29, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm by the June 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Wins Finance issued materially false and misleading statements about its projected earnings, valuation, and future business operations, which artificially inflated its share prices. It is alleged, for example, that the Company falsely stated it maintained a U.S. headquarters in order to gain inclusion on the Russell indices, when its headquarters are actually located in China, among other market manipulations during the Class Period. Following this news, the stock price of Wins Finance lowered materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

