Industrial IoT Convergence Suite: 5G, IIoT, 3D Printing, Big Data, and Streaming IoT Data Analytics 2017 - 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial IoT Convergence: 5G, IIoT, 3D Printing, Big Data, and Streaming IoT Data Analytics 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

This research evaluates the status and prospects for 5G as well as supporting technologies such as Mobile Edge Computing. This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions.

Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2017 to 2022. This research includes an examination of the 3D market from multiple facets including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. The report also assesses the market impact and provides forecasts across all verticals globally and regionally for 2017 to 2022.

This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2017 to 2022. Finally, it evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions for real-time IoT data processing and analytics. The report assesses challenges and opportunities associated with realizing business value from real-time analytics. The report provides detailed forecasts globally, regionally, and across industry verticals and solution categories for 2017 to 2022.

Target Audience:

- Network service providers

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Systems integration companies

- IoT and wireless device manufacturers

- Data management and analytics companies

- Enterprise across virtually all industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:

5G Planning, Strategy, and Market for Next Generation Apps and Services

1. Introduction

2. 5G Network Planning, Implementation, and Applications

3. 5G Initiatives, R&D, and Field Trials

4. Market Outlook and Forecasts for Next Generation 5G Apps

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Services 2017 - 2022

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IIoT Technologies

5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

6 Company Analysis



3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Overview



2 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 to 2022



3 3D Printing Ecosystem and Vendor Analysis



4 Market Direction and Future of 3D Printing



The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Background



2 Executive Summary



3 Big Data Technology and Business Case



4 Key Sectors for Big Data



5 The Big Data Value Chain



6 Big Data Analytics



7 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives



8 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data



9 Key Players in the Big Data Market



10 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data



Streaming IoT Data Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Vendor Analysis



5 Streaming IoT Data Analytics Revenue 2017 - 2022



6 Appendix



