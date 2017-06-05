The global bladder cancer therapeutics marketis projected to grow to USD 656.6 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global bladder cancer therapeutics market for 2017-2021. Based on the therapy, the market is divided into intravesical therapy, chemotherapy, and preservation therapy segments.

The high unmet need for bladder cancer therapeutics and favorable regulatory environment are attracting many small and large firms to the global bladder cancer therapeutics market. The market landscape is expected to change dramatically with the introduction of targeted immunotherapies during the forecast period.

Technavio's research study segments the global bladder cancer therapeutics market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Bladder cancer therapeutics in the Americas

"The Americas is the largest segment of the bladder cancer therapeutics market and occupied more than 45% of overall shares in 2016. The presence of many large vendors who focus on the R&D of targeted therapies for the treatment of bladder cancer is expected to drive the market of the market segmentsays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for oncologyresearch.

For instance, Merck has announced the completion of Phase III trials for KEYTRUDA; an investigational compound indicated for use in bladder cancer. Also, Pfizer has a strategic alliance with Merck to develop its investigational product MSB0010718C (avelumab), an anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of multiple types of cancer.

Bladder cancer therapeutics in EMEA

The bladder cancer therapeutics market in EMEA is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing development of infrastructure to support advanced medical equipment for the rapid and accurate diagnosis of individuals with bladder cancer. Also, the recent approval of novel immunotherapeutics in EMEA is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche launched TECENTRIQ the first cancer immunotherapy which acts as an inhibitor of PD-L1 for the treatment of urothelial (or transitional cell) carcinoma.

Bladder cancer therapeutics in APAC

APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the bladder cancer therapeutics market, projected to showcase a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period. The growth in the region is likely to be driven by the rising availability of the patient pool due to changing lifestyles, characterized by the high consumption of tobacco.

"Vendors in the market need to focus on infrastructure development and make advanced diagnostic tools widely available to ensure the continued growth of the market. Also, the improving socioeconomic conditions are likely to boost the market growthsays Sapna.

The top vendors in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market highlighted in the report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Pfizer

