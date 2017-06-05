PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Mobile Health, a cloud-based platform that improves employee health and well-being while lowering healthcare costs, today announced that Greg Fox has joined the company as vice president of Business Development. Fox brings more than 30 years of high-level industry experience and a passion for improving employee health, well-being and cost management to his new role.

Mobile Health connects companies and their employees in the common goal of optimizing the increasingly complex and costly healthcare system. By supporting the empowerment of proactive accountability for employee health outcomes, Mobile Health is giving health plans, employers and providers a measurable way to manage risk and cost.

Before joining Mobile Health, Fox was Regional Sales VP at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, where he was responsible for growth and development of the New York, Connecticut and New England markets. Prior to Anthem, Fox served in various executive roles at Cigna Healthcare, United Healthcare and Great-West Healthcare. Based in the New York Metro area, he holds a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

"We're beyond excited to have Greg on board at Mobile Health," said Mobile Health founder and CEO John Halloran. "Our mission is to simplify the healthcare system so each individual can focus on their personal health and well-being. Greg's depth of experience and proven record of helping large, multi-site organizations deliver high-quality, cost-effective employee benefit and well-being programs will be a tremendous asset to our company and our customers."

About Mobile Health

Founded in 2012, Mobile Health is a mobile-first Total Population Health Management platform designed for health plans, employers and providers that want to stay connected to their members and drive better health outcomes through technology. Knowing that mobile technology will especially continue to play a dominant role in the transformation of healthcare to a more consumer-centric marketplace, Mobile Health promotes positive outcomes by personally guiding consumers through the complex healthcare system when they need it, on the devices they use every day. With Mobile Health, risks and costs can be better measured by health plans, employers and providers; workforces are healthier and more engaged; and safety and productivity increase. For more information about Mobile Health, visit http://www.mobilehealthconsumer.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3145671

