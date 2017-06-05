Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market 2011-2017 & 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa is home to a number of oil & gas producing countries and economies of these countries majorly depend on export revenues derived from trade of hydrocarbons. In order to increase share of Middle East & Africa in global oil & gas trade, national oil companies and major global oil companies operating in MEA are shifting their focus towards offshore exploration in deep and ultra-deepwaters, in order to maintain their share of hydrocarbon output. Large offshore fields have also been discovered in some countries in Africa, which are still in developing phase and are expected to largely contribute to oil & gas SURF market in the region during the forecast period.

Few of the leading players in Middle East & Africa oil & gas SURF market includes Technip, Subsea 7 SA, Aker Solutions ASA, Nexans SA, Saipem SpA, Prysmian S.p.A., VALLOUREC, ABB Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, Siemens AG, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

This report discusses the following aspects of Middle East & Africa oil and gas SURF market:

Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast

& Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook



5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdqpfq/middle_east_and



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716