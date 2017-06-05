BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Huawei exclusively won the bid for China Telecom's Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Network Project in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. This is the first intelligent ROADM WDM backbone network to be built in China, marking the beginning of China Telecom's optical transport network evolving towards the intelligent optical networking era. This is also a major step forward for the "CTNET2025" network transformation strategy of China Telecom.

The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River is the fastest developing region in China, including its developments in the Internet industry. With the emergence of cloud computing and big data and the ubiquity of new services for smart devices, smart homes, and IoT, the requirements for data storage and analysis is increasing at an exponential rate. Building a ROADM network in this region will significantly improve the security of China Telecom's optical transport network and its network intelligence, and intelligent operation capabilities, providing better broadband user experience for Internet enterprises, e-commerce, and government/enterprise customers.

This project covers 21 ROADM sites in Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. The industry leading CD-ROADM technology of Huawei facilitates the provisioning of advantageous routes to upper-layer service networks, such as routes with one-hop transmission, full mesh interconnection, optimal path and latency, and rapid dynamic recovery. The project can satisfy the low latency and high performance requirements for DC private lines and VIP financial customers. The current phase of the project can provide more than three hundred 100G electrical lines and 100% network recovery capability. The technologies and capacities involved in this project are among the best in the world.

Wei Leping, Deputy Director, Science & Technology Committee, Ministry of Industry & Information Technology and Director, Science & Technology Committee, China Telecom, points out that the all-optical network is the long-term goal of China Telecom. However, the evolution of the all-optical network cannot be achieved in one day, and there is still a long way to go. When and only when 100% transport, switch, and access are realized in the optical domain, and ROADM and OXC are introduced to the switching layer can a network be called strictly all-optical.

In the all cloud era, to satisfy the requirements of larger bandwidth and lower latency, Huawei will help operators to build the future-facing CloudOptiX transport network and realize the simplified one-hop transmission network architecture, and closely work with operators, enterprise customers, and upstream and downstream industrial partners to advance the development of optical networks.

The digital transformation brings important opportunities. Network construction is transforming from being technology-driven to being business value-driven, and technological development is gradually shifting back to being business focused. Huawei's all cloud network solution is centered on the realization of business value. By building agile, smart, highly efficient, and open all cloud networks, Huawei helps customers achieve business success.

