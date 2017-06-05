

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Patty Jenkins' fictional superhero film 'Wonder Woman,' starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess, has broken the record for the biggest domestic opening ever for a female director, according to studio estimates.



The film collected an estimated $100.5 million for its debut at the U.S./Canada box office last weekend, Warner Bros. said. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.



It surpassed the record set by Sam Taylor-Johnson for 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' which brought in more than $85 in 2015.



Unique for being the first major superhero film to be led by a woman, starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, the film has received largely positive reviews from film critics.



Women flocked to the theaters in large numbers last weekend - 52 percent of the film's audience - to help it become the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman, reports say.



Patty Jenkins achieves the landmark success challenging Hollywood's known aversion to hire female directors, especially for blockbuster superhero movies.



'Any ridiculous notion that a woman may not be suited to direct a big budget superhero movie is hopefully once and for all shattered,' CNN quoted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore, as saying.



In another development, two men have filed complaints against women-only screening of the movie, alleging that it is 'discriminatory and sexist.'



It's the second straight weekend with historic news for women in film. On May 28, Sofia Coppola became only the second woman in the Cannes film festival's 70-year-history to win the best director award for the film 'The Beguiled,' a drama about an injured soldier hiding out in a girls' boarding school during the American Civil War.



