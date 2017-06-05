MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2017 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Votes Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent ---------------- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Victor Mashaal 1,778,075 99.45% 9,913 0.55% Ronald G. Assaf 1,787,288 99.96% 700 0.04% David E. Basner 1,786,288 99.90% 1,700 0.10% Frank Daniel 1,778,075 99.45% 9,913 0.55% Jeffrey Jonas 1,787,288 99.96% 700 0.04% Richard Mashaal 1,777,075 99.39% 10,913 0.61%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

Contacts:

Mr. George Malikotsis

Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc.

(514) 281-8082



