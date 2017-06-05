Middle East $1.54 Billion Diesel Genset Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East Diesel Genset Market By Type, Medium Power, High Power, By End User Segment, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

Diesel gensets market in Middle East is forecast to cross $ 1.54 billion by 2026

Growing infrastructure development and increasing focus on diversification of the industrial sector are the major factors leading to an incline in the Middle East diesel genset market through the forecast period. Infrastructure development projects require continuous electricity supply during execution of projects and post development of the same. Diesel gensets are, thereby, increasingly being deployed at construction sites to address growing electricity demand and for use as standby source of power at consumption centers. As the demand for electricity grows across the Middle East, deployment of backup power sources such as diesel gensets is set to increase as well.



Middle East Diesel Genset Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 report discusses:



Middle East Diesel Genset Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Type (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power, Very High Power, By End User Segment (Commercial, Commercial, Residential), By Country ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar , Iran , Kuwait , Oman , Bahrain , Rest of Middle East )

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Need for Diesel Generator Monitoring System

Booming Diesel Genset Rental Market

Increasing Use of Low Sulphur Diesel

Rising Focus on Efficiency Improvement

Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration

Increasing Need for Exhaust Gas Recirculation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Diesel Gensets Market Overview



5. Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



6. Middle East Gensets Market Country Analysis



7. Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



8. UAE Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



9. Qatar Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



10. Iran Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



11. Kuwait Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



12. Bahrain Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



13. Oman Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



14. Rest of Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Trade Dynamics



18. Voice of Customers



19. List of Distributors



20. Competitive Landscape



21. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

Jubaili Bros

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler SDMO

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Weifang Huatian Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.

