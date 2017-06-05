Middle East $1.54 Billion Diesel Genset Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Diesel gensets market in Middle East is forecast to cross $ 1.54 billion by 2026
Growing infrastructure development and increasing focus on diversification of the industrial sector are the major factors leading to an incline in the Middle East diesel genset market through the forecast period. Infrastructure development projects require continuous electricity supply during execution of projects and post development of the same. Diesel gensets are, thereby, increasingly being deployed at construction sites to address growing electricity demand and for use as standby source of power at consumption centers. As the demand for electricity grows across the Middle East, deployment of backup power sources such as diesel gensets is set to increase as well.
Middle East Diesel Genset Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 report discusses:
- Middle East Diesel Genset Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Type (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power, Very High Power, By End User Segment (Commercial, Commercial, Residential), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Rest of Middle East)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Need for Diesel Generator Monitoring System
- Booming Diesel Genset Rental Market
- Increasing Use of Low Sulphur Diesel
- Rising Focus on Efficiency Improvement
- Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration
- Increasing Need for Exhaust Gas Recirculation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Diesel Gensets Market Overview
5. Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
6. Middle East Gensets Market Country Analysis
7. Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
8. UAE Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
9. Qatar Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
10. Iran Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
11. Kuwait Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
12. Bahrain Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
13. Oman Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
14. Rest of Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Trade Dynamics
18. Voice of Customers
19. List of Distributors
20. Competitive Landscape
21. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Aksa Power Generation
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc
- Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
- Jubaili Bros
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
- Kohler SDMO
- MTU Onsite Energy
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Weifang Huatian Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.
