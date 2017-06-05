Trifecta Joins Veeva's Technology Partnership Program

Trifecta to Help Simplify and Accelerate Clinical Trial Timelines Via Seamless Integration of Fully Compliant Training and Safety Information

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trifecta, a leader in clinical trial training technology, is pleased to announce it has joined the Veeva Technology Partnership Program as a Silver Level Partner.

Trifecta aims to seamlessly automate audit-ready training and safety documents from Trifecta with Veeva Vault. Trifecta's integration with Veeva Vault will save customers time by simplifying the process by which training and safety information is shared, enhancing visibility and reducing complexity to improve workflow efficiency.

"Trifecta is excited to join the Veeva partner program and help meet the document management needs for the pharmaceutical industry," said Dave Young, CEO Trifecta. "Trifecta's focus and deep expertise within the pharmaceutical industry allow us to create innovative solutions that save tremendous amounts of time that can accelerate trial timelines."

Kristn Peck, Vice President of Product Alliances at Veeva added, "Veeva is pleased to welcome Trifecta as a Silver Level Technology Partner. Companies like Trifecta can enhance the way life science customers access compliant training and safety information and increase efficiency in the work they perform every day."

About Trifecta

Trifecta delivers a fully integrated, comprehensive technology platform that has been custom built from the ground up to support clinical trial training. In addition, Trifecta is a global leader that produces more than 400 live, on-demand, and web-based investigator meetings each year in more than 100 countries. Trifecta partners with leading pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations to support studies ranging from 2 sites to over 2,000. From accelerating study start up, to simplifying to save tremendous amounts of time, to organizing and distributing information with an emphasis on quality, Trifecta's purpose-driven solution was built with one goal in mind: To deliver more trials with less error across an entire portfolio of studies.

