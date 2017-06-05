Pharmacy Benefit Management Market (PBM) Global and US Industry Growth Analysis and 2020 Forecasts Says A New Research Report at MarketReportsOnline

Pune, India, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"The US Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market" report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises large players such as CVS, Express Scripts, Optum Rx Humana. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

The competition in the PBM market is quite concentrated with major market share divided between top three companies. The competition is expected to become severe in the future due to the emerging popularity of generics and biologics. The industry is also witnessing a lot of merger and acquisitions eyeing the growth in the market.

A pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, and federal employee's health benefits program in the US. Pharmacy benefit managers act as an intermediary between the payer and everyone else in the healthcare system. The healthcare system is very complex with many components working together to meet health needs. The pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly owing to an increase in population and number of diseases. PBMs bring value through lower drug costs for insurers by negotiating with pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Company Coverage of US Pharmacy Benefit Management Market: Express Scripts, CVS Health, OptumRx & Humana

The key factors driving the growth of the US pharmacy benefit management market (PBM) are increase in ageing population, increase in healthcare expenditure, improving economic conditions, increase in Life expectancy rate and rising use of drugs. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are increasing trend towards consumerism, increasing trend of specialty drugs, increase in the medical enrollments, rising prevalence of narrow network, growth in retail prescriptions, mail order penetration and claims, increasing mix of insured individuals and drug prices trend. However, the expansion of the US PBM market is hindered by high cost of drugs, reimbursement rate pressure and legal regulations.

