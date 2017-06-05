Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 05-Jun-2017 / 16:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 June 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 5 June 2017 it issued 14,775 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,317,198 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,031,330 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 2,285,868 shares held in treasury. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 4264 End of Announcement EQS News Service 580417 05-Jun-2017

June 05, 2017 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)