Technavio's latest report on the global commercial electric food steamer marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global commercial electric food steamer market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (pressureless electric food steamer and pressure electric food steamer) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Commercial electric food steamers are used to cook food items by using steam and are powered by electricity. On the basis of placement, these can be countertop or freestanding. Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial electric food steamer market to grow to USD 729.3 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial electric food steamer market according to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

Advancements in electric food steamer technology

Increasing focus on operational performance and production efficiency

Growing preference for electric food steamers with water-saving technology

Advancements in electric food steamer technology

Manufacturers of commercial electric food steamers are introducing advanced technologies capable of enhancing the operator experience and improving the cooking efficiency. The food service establishments that serve steamed food items look to procure electric steamers with newer and advanced technology that can speed up the cooking process in commercial kitchens.

"Vulcan, a key market vendor, provides a commercial electric food steamer equipped with PowerSteam technology that heats the steam up to 235 degrees Fahrenheit, which enables shorter cooking times. The company claims that its PowerSteam technology helps the operator to cook the food items faster than standard food steamerssays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Increasing focus on operational performance and production efficiency

The latest commercial electric food steamers come with improved features which enhance the operational performance of the equipment, and at the same time, increase the productivity in commercial kitchens. Manufacturers such as Market Forge Industries (G.S. BLODGETT) and Nemco Food Equipment have integrated advanced features to enhance the end-user experience. The steamers come equipped with the high-velocity steam delivery system, which increases the production load of food items while reducing the labor time and energy significantly.

Growing preference for electric food steamers with water-saving technology

Consumers of commercial electric food steamers are demanding steamers equipped with technology that can significantly reduce the water usage and wastage. Vendors in the market have responded by developing food steamer technology that can reduce the water usage by more than 50% compared to standard food steamers.

"Vulcan provides its commercial electric food steamer C24EA3-LWE SERIES, which claims to save water usage by up to 90% compared to standard food steamers. Reduced water usage minimizes the risk of scaling inside the cooking chamber and will result in less maintenancesays Manu.

