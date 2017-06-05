Hyperlink Infosystem Maintains its Position as one of the Top Enterprise Leaders in Mobile App Development Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Each year many predictions, surveys and other reports are published about the mobile app development industry. The growth of the mobile app development industry is expected at 500 percent by the year 2020 according to a new survey report all over the world. That is huge! It is because of the time spent on mobile applications which has increased 114 percent than the year 2016. This includes day-to-day activities, gaming, shopping, transportation apps, Virtual & Augmented Reality, etc. The app store will cover 55 percent of the revenues through just games by 2020.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160309/794763 )



The whole mechanism of each and every industry is controlled by mobile applications. App publishers are not just from the gaming, media or entertainment industry; but banks, government agencies, transportation companies, airlines are a few more names who contribute to the app store every year. We are getting digitalized through each and every way possible by mobile app development companies.

Hyperlink Infosystem is one of the biggest names in the mobile app development industry by successfully developing more than 3,000 mobile apps, being the enterprise leader, they are able to generate innovative ideas and create something worth and highly useful for the society on different mobile app platforms.

"The industry is facing swift growth. Each day, something new is discovered and introduced. So to maintain your position, you need to be highly adaptable to the change which opens up wide doors for you among the cut-throat competition. This is what we have been following at Hyperlink Infosystem," said Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink Infosystem.

"Enterprise apps, cloud computing, IoT applications, wearable applications are few of the latest trends, but to stand out from the crowd you need to practice out-of-the-box thinking. Satisfying your clients' customised requirements through different app ideas can be a game changer for your business. This is the key of the success of Hyperlink Infosystem," the CEO continued.

One thing is for sure that the mobile app industry is not going to slow down in the near future, so we need to be ready for the great revolution and adaptable to the change which these apps are going to bring.

About Hyperlink Infosystem:

Hyperlink Infosystem is one of the excellent mobile app developers across the globe. They provide the finest mobile apps and web development service on iOS, Android and Windows platforms. The company also has an expertise on Virtual & Augmented Reality. The company has delivered the best solutions for various start-ups, enterprises and businesses.

Contact Details:

Harnil Oza

Hyperlink Infosystem

+1-805-744-1224

info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com

