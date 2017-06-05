MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- (Family Features) Each new school year can feel like getting caught in a whirlwind of activity. Before things spiral out of control, take some time to get back to basics and organize your way to success.

Whether you're taking advantage of back-to-school season to get yourself on track or you're helping a student gear up for a new year, these ideas can make getting organized easier than ever.

Planners

Technology, take a seat. An "old-school" solution to keeping tabs on daily tasks is making a comeback. Physical study guides and planners are on the rise, according to data from consumer research firm NPD Group. Last year, sales of appointment books and planners grew 10 percent, while other types of calendars posted an 8 percent rise.

At least in part fueling the growth are on-trend planner alternatives called bullet journals (bujos). Websites like Pinterest feature thousands of ideas for customizing traditional book-style journals into ultra-personal planners that keep every detail of life organized.

The trick to using planners effectively is creating a system that makes it all fun. Setting up days of the week in various colors, or different tasks by color, help the user quickly identify what needs to be done at a glance. Colored pencils and no-bleed highlighters can also improve the usability and aesthetics of planners and study guides.

Pens

Staying organized and achieving success means having the right tools to get the job done, and having ideal writing implements is a must. Never worry about lost pens again with Zebra Pen's F-301 pens that not only look great, but also take serious wear and tear while delivering clean, fine tip ink that works seamlessly in the tight spaces of planner and study guide layouts.

"Our Steel series pens, the F-301 in particular, look sleek and sophisticated while standing up to active use. You can tote them and trust they're as committed to your day as you are," said Ken Newman, director of marketing at Zebra Pen.

Backpacks

If you think backpacks are only for the littlest of kids, think again. Big kids and even adults are making great use of the carry-all packs. The most obvious benefit is that a backpack leaves hands free for other activities, but today's backpacks are incredible organizers, too.

For the most flexibility, look for a bag that features padded compartments to protect tech devices and plenty of storage compartments to keep pens, calculators and other necessities organized and in easy reach.

Locker Organization

Most lockers offer little in the way of organization, but that's easily remedied. With the addition of some shelving and magnetic containers, you can easily transform the tiny cubby into a stylish storage space. Don't forget to add photos and other mementoes for extra character and personality that makes a stop between classes fun instead of frustrating.

