

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with modest losses. Investors were in a cautious mood following the latest terrorist attack in London over the weekend. Some markets also remained closed for a holiday Monday, including the DAX of Germany and the SMI of Switzerland.



An opinion poll showed that the lead of the U.K. conservative party has narrowed only slightly over the Labour party in general election on June 8. With three days to go to polls, the ICM poll for the Guardian put Conservative with 12 percentage point lead over the Labour, with a score of 45 percent - 34 percent, respectively.



The survey found that May's score was unchanged, while the Labour garnered a 1 percentage point lead from the previous poll published in the prior week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.15 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.33 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.01 percent.



The CAC 40 of France fell 0.66 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.29 percent. The DAX of Germany and the SMI of Switzerland were both closed for holidays.



In London, Vodafone gained 0.17 percent after signing a new partnership with network operator LG Uplus to extend its reach through South Korea.



Ocado dropped 1.20 percent after the online grocer signed a technology licensing deal with an unnamed European retailer.



Royal Mail rose 0.20 percent. The provider of postal and delivery services said it is selling two of the seven plots on its Nine Elms site to a U.S. entity for 101 million pounds in cash.



Banco Popular Español sank 18.16 percent in Madrid, to extend last week's losses on solvency concerns.



The euro area private sector growth continued to run at the fastest pace in six years in May, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index held steady at 56.8 in May, in line with flash estimate.



At the same time, the services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped marginally to 56.3 in May from 56.4 a month ago. But the score was slightly above the flash estimate of 56.2.



The UK service sector activity growth eased more-than-expected in May to the weakest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday. The Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.8 in May from 55.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to fall to 54.8.



China's private sector expanded at a moderate pace in May as services activity growth improved amid a contraction in the manufacturing sector, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Caixin composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 51.5 in May from April's 10-month low of 51.2.



A score above 50 indicates expansion. Nonetheless, the score was the second-lowest reading seen since September 2016.



The services PMI climbed to 52.8 in May from 51.5 in April. It marked the first uptick this year and was the highest reading in four months.



Revised data released by the Labor Department on Monday showed that U.S. labor productivity was unchanged in the first three months of the year. The Labor Department said productivity came in flat in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.6 percent decrease. The revision matched economist estimates.



The report also said unit labor costs surged up by 2.2 percent in the first quarter versus the previously reported 3.0 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be revised to 2.5 percent.



After reporting a notable acceleration in the pace of growth in activity in the U.S. service sector in the previous month, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Monday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in the sector in the month of May.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 56.9 in May from 57.5 in April, although a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 57.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX