South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market 2012-2017 & Forecasts to 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $ 4.11 Billion - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Oil & Gas Pipeline By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
South America oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 4.11 billion by 2022
Relatively evenly distributed population density in major countries of South America, makes the region more economically attractive to develop natural gas infrastructure. Argentina and Brazil have huge shale gas reserves. Hence, providing huge potential for development of natural gas pipeline and infrastructure projects.
There is a high demand for natural gas in automotive sector, especially in Argentina and Brazil. Lately, Venezuela has enhanced its 2,750-mile local characteristic gas pipeline transport system to permit more noteworthy local development and utilization of common gas with about 190-mile Interconnection Centro Occidente (ICO) framework. Moreover, Bolivia, Peru and Colombia are developing CNG infrastructure. South America is likely to add 10,000 km of pipeline for natural gas transmission and four LNG terminals by 2021.
Market Trends & Developments
- Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
- Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
- Demand from Downstream Applications
- Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
