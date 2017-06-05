South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market 2012-2017 & Forecasts to 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $ 4.11 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Oil & Gas Pipeline By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

South America oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 4.11 billion by 2022

Relatively evenly distributed population density in major countries of South America, makes the region more economically attractive to develop natural gas infrastructure. Argentina and Brazil have huge shale gas reserves. Hence, providing huge potential for development of natural gas pipeline and infrastructure projects.

There is a high demand for natural gas in automotive sector, especially in Argentina and Brazil. Lately, Venezuela has enhanced its 2,750-mile local characteristic gas pipeline transport system to permit more noteworthy local development and utilization of common gas with about 190-mile Interconnection Centro Occidente (ICO) framework. Moreover, Bolivia, Peru and Colombia are developing CNG infrastructure. South America is likely to add 10,000 km of pipeline for natural gas transmission and four LNG terminals by 2021.



Market Trends & Developments



Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure

Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Demand from Downstream Applications

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook



5. South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



CHELPIPE

China National Petroleum Corporation

General Electric

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

National Oilwell Varco

Subsea

TechnipFMC

Welspun Corporation Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvbxpk/south_america_oil





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716