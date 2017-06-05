Asia-Pacific $900+ Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea & Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 0.91 billion by 2022.

Growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in the coming years can be attributed to year-on-year growth in oil & gas consumption, due to recovering crude oil prices. Hence, companies are expanding their pipeline infrastructure across the region, which is expected to propel demand for gas pipeline leak and theft detection systems.

In 2011, Asia was the largest market for crude oil & natural gas globally. However, economic slowdown in various countries in the region caused a negative impact on the region's energy consumption pattern. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to continue being a major market for various downstream activities, on account of rising energy demand in the region.

China and India were two leading demand generators and are expected to continue leading the market, given their vast demographics, need for oil and strong pace of development.

Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market report discusses:

Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis - By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection

Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection

Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs

Growing Environmental Concerns

Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



Cisco Systems Inc.

Competition Matrix

Emerson Process Management

FMC Technologies

GE Oil & Gas

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gd7kxm/asiapacific_oil





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716