According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial UV water purifier marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

UV water purifiers use special lamps that emit ultra-violet radiations to destroy contaminants. Geographically, the Americas are the largest market for UV water purifiers, driven by the need for regulation compliance and growing demand for water reuse across several industries.

Based on the end-user, the report categorizes the global industrial UV water purifier market into the following segments:

Food and beverage (F&B) sector

Electronics sector

Pharmaceutical sector

"The food and beverage sector occupied more than 60% of the overall shares in 2016, dominating the industrial UV water purifier market. Water is the primary necessity in any food processing unit, necessitating the adoption of water purifierssays Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for water and waste management research.

The characteristics and volume of wastewater in F&B industries vary with products and manufacturing procedures. The industrial UV water purifier technology is rapidly gaining acceptance across the F&B sector as an efficient and non-chemical method of disinfection. The UV technology kills pathogenic and food spoilage microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds.

The high-purity water of the highest grade is used extensively in the semiconductor industry, for various applications such as rinsing the wafer after the application of chemicals, immersing photolithography in optics systems, dilution of chemicals, or as make-up to the cooling fluid in some critical applications. High-purity water is also used as a humidification source for a cleanroom environment.

The primary and most important application of high-purity water is in front-end cleaning tools when the foundation of the integrated circuit is created. The large number of applications for high purity water necessitates the adoption of UV water purifiers in the electronics sector.

Pharmaceutical sector

In the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, parameters such as hygiene, consumer health protection, and quality are critical. Efficient filtration systems are crucial to ensure maximum product recovery and keep the operational costs minimal. UV purification systems offer a high operational efficiency with a high degree of filtration accuracy.

"Currently, the implementation of several projects in the pharmaceutical sector domains is creating a great demand for UV water purifiers, since it has proven itself to be one of the most promising among the modern technologiessays Thanikachalam.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Aquionics

BWT

Evoqua Water Technologies

Trojan Technologies

Xylem

