PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Mosaic is excited to announce they will be launching their first rental apartments in Port Coquitlam's Fremont neighbourhood in Fall 2017. The four-story apartment building will consist of studio, one, two and three bedroom homes, adding 66 new rental homes to the Tri-Cities.

Mosaic's Fremont master planned community consists of over 650 apartments and townhomes. Fremont has received unprecedented interest since first launching in 2013 due to its location being steps away from the 25 km Traboulay Trail, Fremont Village Shopping Centre and quick access to the Mary Hill Bypass Connector.

At the heart of the community is the Fremont Riverclub, which offers Fremont Living renters and Fremont homeowners 12,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a pool, lounge area, meeting space, fully equipped gym, and a basketball court.

Fremont Living will be professionally managed by Mosaic, including a building manager residing in the community. "We are incredibly excited to launch our very first rental property in the Tri-Cities," says Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mosaic. "Mosaic is committed to building better homes in communities we love, and we're excited to offer rental opportunities in this sought after neighbourhood."

To learn more, visit: www.mosaichomes.com/fremont-living

About Mosaic

After 15 years, over 4,000 homes, and thousands of wonderful families calling a Mosaic home their home, our focus on designing and building better homes has never wavered. We sweat the stuff that makes a home live really well. Great floorplans and smart use of space, striking architecture and beautiful finishes. All complemented by rich landscaping. And of course, our high ceilings and big windows, fill your home with lots of natural light. To see what makes a Mosaic home better, visit www.mosaichomes.com.

