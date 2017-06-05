JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: GYOG) ("GYOG" or "the Company") is excited to announce that the Company is currently focusing efforts to develop and position its revolutionary new insurance model, first-of-its-kind to be marketed specifically to target a multitude of companies in the escalating USA MJ industry.

GYOG promotes a culture that provides meaningful and necessary services to the MJ sector as it continues to vastly expand throughout the nation. GYOG is diligently working to ensure that the needs of this burgeoning marketplace will be met. The total impact of the MJ industry on the US economy based on cannabis retail sales has the potential to reach $44 billion by the end of 2020. GYOG research and preparation indicates that the total number of MJ businesses in the US is approximately 21,000 to 33,000 with only 7,000 to 11,000 MJ businesses actually touching the plant. MJ companies will be offered a wide variety of insurance policies for owners and their staff. Policies for the MJ industry are no longer a desire but rather a necessity. States continue to tweak their programs, which creates uncertainty for businesses and the industry as a whole. Insurance for this industry will provide reassurance to these operations creating operational and financial confidence and eliminate lingering uncertainty and volatility for MJ companies.

GYOG intends to be an industry leader and seeks to utilize this opportunity to meet a need in the MJ sector that is not currently being met. GYOG continues to stay on top of detailed rules, regulations and the rulemaking process. The Company is aligning for a multi-state expansion to stage for the emergence of becoming a spearheaded MJ service provider. GYOG is already licensed to sell MJ insurance in almost all MJ legal states and plans to be licensed in potentially all 50 states.

CEO Donnell Vigil commented: "My plan moving forward is to focus Company efforts on this MJ Insurance project. This is not to say that our flight-related subsidiaries are dormant. Quite the opposite! I plan to begin utilizing our corporate blog this week and hereafter to update investors concerning our recent successes and progress via GYOG's flight subsidiaries. But I believe the crown jewel of GYOG will become the MJ insurance project. Investors can expect regular updates concerning the MJ insurance endeavor as we add underwriters, launch marketing initiatives, and add strategic partners."

ABOUT GREEN ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates 4 wholly owned Subsidiaries.

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Based out of Jacksonville Florida, the corporation owns and operates two (2) flight and drone training schools. The schools, A-Cent Aviation, Inc. and Atlantic Aviation, Inc. focus on continuing education. A-Cent is SEVIS/SEVP (http://www.ice.gov/sevis/) certified to provide training to foreign students. Both flight operations use the certified Cessna Pilot Training curriculum for our flight students (http://www.cessna.com/learn-to-fly.html). Atlantic Aviation is an FAA Part 61 flight school and tailors its training to recreational flying and aircraft rental. A-Cent is an FAA Part 141 flight school (www.faa.gov), operates an FAA Part 91 Commercial Air Tour Operation, Computer Assisted Testing Service (CATS) (http://www.catstest.com) and a Comira testing facility (http://www.comiratesting.com). We offer flight training, drone training, bi-annual reviews, sight-seeing tours, photography flights and will accept VA benefits under the GI bill (http://www.gibill.va.gov/). A-Cent provides light sport training and ground instruction for individuals and corporations seeking to operate Drones commercially and assist with drafting FAA Exemption 333 filings. Atlantic Aviation, Inc. is a recipient of an AOPA Excellence Award for 2012 and recognized as one of the top 50 flight school in the country.

(http://flighttraining.aopa.org/awardwinners/2012winners.html). Both flight operations offer Light Sport training and are the only Light Sport training school in the Northern part of Florida. Schedule a Romance Flight with A-Cent Aviation or an Intro Flight with A-Cent or Atlantic Aviation. Look for discount offers we provide through Groupon (www.groupon.com), Living Social (www.livingsocial.com) or Local Flavor (www.localflavor.com). GYOG also owns a holding company Quasar Aircraft Corporation which holds and manages the aircraft used in GYOG's flight operations.

Text "Start" to (904) 310-4829 for offers, deals and updates on new programs and aircraft available offered by A-Cent Aviation, Inc.

HYDROPONIC GROW STORE

GYOG owns Grow Your Own Greenz, Inc., a hydroponic grow store in Colorado and is an ancillary service provider to the legal medical marijuana industry and organic agriculture industry. The Company sells everything needed to facilitate a one-stop shop for full hydroponic grow systems, equipment, supplies and nutrients. We offer trimmer rentals, installation and delivery. No job is too small or large for our knowledgeable staff to handle. Feel free to give us a call to answer questions about your grow. We have beginner grower deals available for the first time grower. Visit our Ecommerce site (www.GYOGz.com).

