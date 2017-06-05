sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Report 2017-2021: Local and International Vendors in the Market Face Stiff Competition From Other Fuel Cell Manufacturers as Well as From Alternative Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global aircraft fuel cells market to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft fuel cells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aircraft fuel cells. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

A small UAV needs an engine that is lightweight and highly efficient. In addition, the engine has to be powered by that has a high-energy density. As of 2015, the batteries used in many small electric UAVs could allow flight for less than an hour, which was one of the main challenges. However, increased spending on the R&D of battery and power systems is a positive trend.

According to the report, due to high operating temperatures (<1,832°F) of SOFCs, they can run on almost every carbon-based fuel to generate electricity and power. sustainable fuels such as syngas, pure and impure hydrogen, and biofuels can be used to operate SOFCs. They can also endure fossil fuel impurities such as ammonia and chlorides, which enable a wider application area for SOFCs.

Further, the report states that many local and international vendors in the market face stiff competition from other fuel cell manufacturers as well as from alternative technologies such as solar energy and energy storage applications such as batteries and ICEs. These technologies have already established themselves, making it a challenge for fuel cells to gain wider acceptance.

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Market drivers

Part 08: Impact of drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

Key vendors

  • Airbus
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Boeing
  • Hydrogenics
  • NUVERA FUEL CELLS
  • Serenergy

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8n6ddl/global_aircraft

