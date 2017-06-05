Cloud Backup Market Worth 4.13 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Cloud Backup Marketby Component (Solution & Services), Provider (Cloud Service Provider, Telecom & Communication Service Provider, & Managed Service Provider), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Cloud Backup Market expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 61 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 180 pages and in-depth TOC on"Cloud Backup Market "



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-backup-market-92942042.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The demand for cloud backup is driven by many factors, such as huge volumes of data generation, lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup, and growing adoption of SaaS. With an increase in the adoption rate of cloud computing among enterprises, the Cloud Backup Market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The solution is expected to hold the largest market share

An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise's other applications, data de-duplication, and customer support.

Training and consulting services segment is expected torecord the largest market share

The consulting services help the enterprises to make the right and informed decisions in order to realize the desired outcome. On the other hand, training services aim at providing various education programs to bridge the knowledge gaps. Various companies actively provide online trainings to end-users with the help of user manuals, blogs, video instructions, and help forums.

Request Report Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=92942042

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the Cloud Backup Market in this region.

The major vendors providing cloud backup services are Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland), Asigra Inc. (Canada), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), Carbonite, Inc. (US), Code42 Software, Inc. (US), Datto, Inc. (US), Druva Software (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM; US), Iron Mountain Incorporated (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Veeam Software (Switzerland).

Make an Enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=92942042

Browse Related Reports

Cloud Storage Market by Solution (Primary Storage, Disaster Recovery & Backup Storage, Cloud Storage Gateway & Data Archiving), Service, Deployment Model (Public, Private & Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-storage-market-902.html

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market by Service Type (Backup, Real-Time Replication, Data Security, & Professional Services), Provider (Cloud, Managed, and Telecom & Communications), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/recovery-as-a-service-market-962.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets