New Mannequin Hire and Rental Service From Morplan

As the UK's leading wholesale supplier to the retail sector Morplan prides itself on quickly responding to and fulfilling retailer's every need, and as such, they are now offering their wonderfully stylish range of mannequins for hire. Whether needed for a three day fashion event, a pop-up store, or just to create a stunningly spontaneous window display, mannequin hire presents a cost effective solution for any business. For added convenience, the mannequins can be delivered next day or collected from one of Morplan's stores in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Glasgow.

With over 45 mannequins to choose from - and poses ranging from 6 month old babies to ballet dancing girls and abstract females to headless men - there is sure to be a mannequin for hire to suit all requirements.

Vicky Justice, Contact Centre Manager at Morplan comments, "We are delighted this service offering is about to go live. We've seen pop up displays work to great effect as they respond to a trend or event and mannequin hire allows our smaller and independent retailers the chance to compete visually, without the financial investment. I've seen fantastic displays created just for a few days to ride on the wave of, for example, Pippa Middleton's recent wedding, Wimbledon and London Fashion Week. With short term hire now available, the only limit is the imagination!"

As with most Morplan products mannequins can be ordered for next day delivery - directly to the event if need be - and the quality of the mannequins is unbeatable. Each hired mannequin arrives fully 'refurbished' from its last outing so it is essentially as good as new.

So whether someone wants to strike a pose at the next Pure London exhibition, Moda, or London Fashion Week show, or just shake up the shop window for a bit, mannequin hire is definitely worth checking out. With prices working out as little as £18 per day, mannequin hire from Morplan allows everyone an equal footing when it comes to creating stunningly eye-catching displays.

