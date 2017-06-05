CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 on Total's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017. The ex-dividend date is June 28, 2017.

Total is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

