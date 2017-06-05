Global Talc Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Demand from Plastics Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Talc Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global talc market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2017-2021.

Global talc Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inorganic expansion and increase in mergers and acquisitions. Major vendors in talc market are increasingly relying on inorganic expansion for growth wherein they are either acquiring the operations of competitors or merging with the competitors to form a single business entity. Inorganic growth is preferred over organic growth in the talc business as the former gives an immediate gestation for investment while giving access to the existing customer base and distribution network of the acquired company.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand from plastics industry. Talc is widely used in the plastic industry as fillers to enhance the properties of the plastics and polyolefin compounds (polypropylene). Talc is used in applications such as thermoplastic polymers of automotive, appliances (washing machines, dishwashers, and tumble driers), engineering polymers, semi-crystalline polymer nucleation, anti-blocking of polyethylene films, plastic recycling, and wood plastics composites. There has been a growing demand for the talc products in the lightweight automotive plastic parts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent regulations and adverse effects on health and environment. Talcum powder in the cosmetics sector, which is made from talc, is capable of absorbing moisture and reduce the friction. So, it is widely used in baby powder, adult facial and body powders, and other consumer products. In natural form, talc contains asbestos, which causes lung cancer when inhaled. Long-term exposure to the natural talc powders mainly during working at the talc mine can cause a high risk of lung cancer.

Key vendors



Golcha Minerals

Imerys

IMI Fabi

Mondo Minerals

Nippon Talc

Other prominent vendors



American Talc Company

Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development

Haichen Minchem

Hayashi-Kasei

Jai Group

Liaoning AIHAI Talc

Minerals Technologies

Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial

