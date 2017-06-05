United States Engineered Quartz (Sand & Chip, Veined) Market Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market - By Type, By End Use-Sector, By Region: Opportunities & Forecast (2017-2022) - By Type, By End-Use Sector, By Region" report to their offering.

The market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of 6.32% during 2017 - 2022, primarily driven by increasing construction spending, increasing penetration of veined engineered quartz and increasing installations in commercial areas.

Over the past few years, United States Engineered Quartz Market has been growing at a fast pace on the heels of rising construction spending throughout the country coupled with recovery in the construction of residential housing units. Across the country, there has been an emergence of recuperation in the construction of housing units which in turn has been propelling growth in the United States Engineered Quartz Market.



Among the type, Sand & Chip engineered quartz dominates the United States Engineered Quartz market and is expected to continue the leadership in forecast period as well. Among the end-use sectors, residential sector contributes the major share while Veined Quartz is expected to witness faster growth rate. Among the regions of the United States, North East region is predicted to growth at the highest rate, mainly driven by high per capita income and rising focus of the companies on the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. United States Engineered Quartz Market: An Overview



5. United States Engineered Quartz Market



6. United States Engineered Quartz Market - Analysis By Type



7. Market Attractiveness Index-By Type



8. United States Market Size By Sectors (Residential and Commercial)



9. Market Attractiveness Index-By End User



10. Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size By Region(West, North East, Midwest, South East, South West)



11. Market Attractiveness Index-By Region



12. Distributor's Price Snapshot



13. Market Dynamics



14. Porter's Fiver Forces Model



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Trade Dynamics



17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



18. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



Caesarstone

Cosentino

Polarstone



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45mr3d/united_states

