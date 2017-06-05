Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (OTC Pink: LAGBF) (FSE: LB6A) (the "Company" or "Laguna) a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products, today released its unaudited consolidated sales figures for the month of May 2017. The Company recorded sales of $1,615,694 CAD for the 30-day period ended May 31, 2017. The sales were generated primarily from its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Isodiol International, acquired in the middle of the month. With the inclusion of Isodiol's internationally recognized market brand names, as well as recently developed direct sales channel, the Company is well poised to expand its market share.

"We believe we are at the beginning of some significant global operational highlights that will give us a solid foundation for customer engagement and retention, while accelerating Laguna's pace of innovation and competitive differentiation, for a foundation of strong profitability and revenue growth in 2017," said Laguna Blends' CEO, Marcos Agramont. "I am extremely optimistic about our Company's worldwide growth opportunities and long-term vision as a leader in the distribution of healthy cannabis based products."

Laguna will be attending the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in New York City June 14-16, 2017 and looks forward to substantive dialogue with distributors and institutional investors as it continues to develop its various sales channels and brand awareness. Additional information on this will be provided in the coming week.

The Company also announces the appointment of Aman Parmar to its Board of Directors. His corporate experience includes 12 years working with both public and private companies in the Health Care, Resource, Manufacturing and Real Estate sectors. Aman has extensive experience in the capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructurings and financings for both public and private companies. He obtained a Chartered Accountant designation in 2012 and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Parmar stated, "As we move forward and develop as an organization, I'm very excited to be a part of this immense opportunity. Laguna is positioned in becoming a global leader in the Cannabis industry in the very near future."

Laguna will be providing additional operational updates in the coming week.

About Laguna Blends Inc.

Laguna Blends is a market leader in the distribution of cannabis based products. Laguna's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies that formulate and/or manufacture cannabis products. Laguna provides the highest quality products and experience for consumers, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in its consumable and topical skin care products. Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively continue its international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe throughout 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Marcos Agramont"

CEO & Director

CORPORATE MEDIA:

ir@lagunablends.com

www.lagunablends.com

https://cbdskincream.com/

Join Us On Face Book:

https://www.facebook.com/LagunaBlends/

Twitter: @LagunaBlends

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.