DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 --Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, announced on May 9, 2017 that the Company had been approved as a permissible investment by a UK based Institution and as a result, would be allocated a minimum of Two Million Great Britain Pounds (approximately US$2.6 Million) of financing to acquire various financial advisory firms with funds under management in the United Kingdom and Asia. The Company also announced that the funding sourced would be allocated to Global Equity International Inc. in two tranches of approximately US$1.3 Million each and such funding would enable the Company to commence acquiring the targeted advisory firms, over the summer months. Finally, the Company announced that additional capital was being secured to invest on a "deal by deal" basis thereafter. (For more information, please see http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/global-equity-international-inc-announces-us26-million-financing-agreement-to-enable-otcqb-gequ-2215068.htm).

On June 2, 2017, the Company announced that it had formally agreed and signed terms to acquire two financial advisory firms with an aggregate US$90 Million under of funds under management, US$39 Million of which are "discretionary funds." The Company announced that the two advisory firms, one based on mainland United Kingdom and the other in the Isle of Man, have been in operation for years, are cash flow positive and profitable. It is management's intent to go to contract and close these two initial acquisitions as soon as the required comprehensive due diligence has been completed. (For more information, please see http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/global-equity-international-inc-agrees-and-signs-terms-to-acquire-two-united-kingdom-otcqb-gequ-2219940.htm).

Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc., is currently in Asia negotiating the terms of acquisition of an advisory firm with circa US$110 Million under of funds under management. This fully regulated Asian advisory firm is management's intended acquisition number "3" with acquisition number "4" being another UK regulated advisory firm with approximately US$115 Million of funds under management.

Management has firmly decided to grow the Company by acquisition via this short to mid-term "Inorganic Growth Plan."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact details:

Mr. Peter James Smith

Director and officer of Global Equity International Inc.

Tel. + (971) 42 767 576



Mr. Enzo Taddei

Director and officer of Global Equity International Inc.

Tel. + (1) 321 200 0142



Web: www.globalequityinternational.com

Email: ir@globalequityinternational.com



