Global Granola Bars Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

The global granola bars market to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global granola bars market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of granola bars worldwide has been considered. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is multiple health benefits of granola. Over the past two decades, urbanization and consumerism have led to considerable changes in the lifestyles and dietary habits of people across the world. There has been a substantial increase in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, increasing the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as drug abuse, alcohol, and smoking. However, consumers are becoming more concerned and conscious about their health and fitness and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the food they eat. Thus, ingredients such as granola that have multiple health benefits are becoming popular among consumers.



One trend in market is burgeoning marketing initiatives. Granola bar vendors are following integrated marketing communication, using newspapers, magazines, and social media such as YouTube and Facebook to sell their products. These communication channels are playing a key role in generating product awareness and focusing on the benefits of granola bars. Players are also launching innovative advertisement campaigns displaying the various new flavors of granola bars and the important ingredients used in these bars to create a positive impact on consumers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is competition from other snack categories. Granola bars are predominantly consumed as on-the-go snacks by the working population to save time, by athletes to gain optimum energy for training, and by cereal bar lovers. However, consumers have a variety of options to choose from, and the threat of substitutes is high in the global cereal bars market. Frozen yogurt, cakes, chocolate confectionary, and potato chips are substitutes for granola bars and are still preferred to granola bars especially in emerging countries like India. For instance, global frozen yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2016 and 2020. Though the nutritional value of these substitutes is low, they still offer strong competition to granola bars.

Key vendors



General Mills

Kellogg

Quaker

KIND Snacks

Clif Bar

Sunbelt Bakery

Other prominent vendors



18 RABBITS

Nature's Path

Soul Sprout

Earnest Eats

Oriole Healthy Food

Freedom Nutritional Products Group

Mars

Health Valley

Udi's



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



