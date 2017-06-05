European $13.38 Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Europe oil & gas pipeline market is projected to grow to $ 13.38 billion by 2022
Nearly 86% of crude oil demand in Europe in 2006 was met through imports, which is further forecast to reach 90% by 2022. This indicates high dependence on crude oil imports and thus, propelling need for development of pipeline infrastructure across the region. The trend comprises of higher growth (in terms of pipeline length) in transmission lines between Europe and other nations.
More than 75% of this growth is contributed by onshore market. European pipelines, both onshore and offshore, are subject to stringent regulations. Moreover, investment in oil & gas pipeline infrastructure is expected rise mainly in Russian Federation in the coming years.
Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:
- Market Size & Share Forecast
- Regional and Country Market Analysis
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Midstream, Upstream & Downstream), By Type (SAW, ERW, Seamless, Polyethylene % Composite) and By Region Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
Market Trends & Developments
- Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
- Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
- Demand from Downstream Applications
- Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
5. Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- British Petroleum p.l.c.
- Eni SpA
- Europipe
- Gazprom
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Saipem SpA
- TechnipFMC
- Tenaris S.A.
