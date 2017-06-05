Technavio analysts forecast the global medical practice management software (MPMS) marketto grow to around USD 3,154 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005842/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global medical practice management software (MPMS) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global medical practice management software market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the deployment model (On-premises and Cloud-based), end-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physicians, and pharmacists), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

MPMS helps to improve and automate every major administrative process in a healthcare institute. The software improves the efficiency of front office operations of a healthcare organization and reduces the use of paper and the operational costs, which ensures a continued demand for the software from the industry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global medical practice management software market:

Increased need for maximizing chair-time utilization

Increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS

Adherence to compliance of the healthcare industry

Increased need for maximizing chair-time utilization

"In medical practices, maximizing of chair-time utilization is the key to the success of the organization. Medical practice management software ensures the efficient utilization of chair-time by effectively managing failure-to-attend, short notice cancellations, and unreserved chair-timesays Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

MPMS features such as automated recall help in efficient appointment booking by sending out reminder message to the patients for their next appointment and confirms their booking by filtering the replies. The appointments are automatically updated, and confirmation notices are sent to the patients, ensuring maximum chair-time.

Increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS

MPMS helps not only in chair-time optimization but also reduces patient waiting time and operational cost. It also increases profit margins by developing IT infrastructure in medical practice by effectively managing information on patient demographics, spend analysis, overheads, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance information, license, and emergency management. The software also generates reports of clinical and administrative performance that can be used for medical practice improvement plans.

Adherence to compliance of the healthcare industry

The healthcare industry is a tight system based on compliance, quality of care, and a value-based revenue model that pulls together all medical interactions. The MPMS used by healthcare professionals must support the delivery of patient care such as the dispensing of drugs in accordance with regulations and standards, ability to display, record, store, and exchange patient specific information.

"Most of the market vendors, such as GE Healthcare, McKesson, and Allscripts, offer compliance management feature that is integrated and easy to use, helping healthcare institutes attain and sustain compliance every yearsays Ishmeet.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Document-centric Collaboration Software Market 2017-2021

Global Cloud-based Training Software Market 2017-2021

Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like IT hardwarecloud computing, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005842/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com