NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- The Association of Junior Leagues International today announced that Laurel Lee-Alexander has been named President-Elect of the 116-year-old women's volunteer organization which has members in independent Junior Leagues in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the UK.

Professionally, Ms. Lee-Alexander oversees grantmaking programs for the Community Foundation for Monterey County as Vice President of Grants and Programs. Previously, she worked for the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the United Way, and has held corporate marketing positions with the Walt Disney Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company. A former president of the Junior League of Monterey Country, she has served on the AJLI Board of Directors and Governance Committee and was the Governance Chair from 2014-2015. She also serves on the Board of the Literacy Campaign for Monterey County, and as a volunteer for Rebuilding Together Monterey/Salinas. She has studied and worked in the U.K., Norway and Hong Kong.

AJLI President Carol Scott said, "Laurel has an exceptional history of service and of leading collaborators through organizing, delegating and mentoring, skills she will put to work for AJLI and our Board when she assumes the role of President in 2018. I know she brings a commitment to providing support and opportunities for our members as they look to create positive change to their communities through their Junior League training."

About the Junior League of Monterey County

The Junior League of Monterey County is an organization of 310 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Founded as the Monterey Peninsula League, Inc. in 1953, the organization became the 204th Junior League in 1963. A leader in education and advocacy for women's and children's health and well-being, the League has created and developed many ongoing programs and local nonprofit agencies including the Monterey Youth Museum and the independent Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula.

About The Junior League

Founded in 1901 by New Yorker and social activism pioneer, Mary Harriman, The Junior League is an organization of transformational female leaders who set bold goals, open their circles, disrupt convention and change the conversation for the betterment of civil society. Today, there are Leagues across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

