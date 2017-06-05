sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Barcode Scanner Market 2017-2021 with Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies & Datalogic Dominating

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Barcode Scanner Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global barcode scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global barcode scanner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of the barcode to a host of end-user sectors, including the industrial sector (manufacturing). The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing demand for rugged devices. The increasing organized business environment across the globe is expected to derive the transition toward rugged devices. The major factor for the transition is high failure rates and challenges faced by the professionals of the non-rugged devices during the working hours. Organizations have zero tolerance for errors and delay in data handling and reporting; hence, we believe that the market will grow for rugged scanners in the professional and organizational sectors.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing adoption of 2D barcodes. The introduction of 2D barcodes has revolutionized the global barcode scanner market significantly. 2D barcodes, such as QR, Data Matrix, and Portable Data File (PDF)417, are being increasingly adopted across various industries, such as the retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics. QR code is the most popular 2D barcode used, as it offers the ability to be scanned even by mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. PDF417 consists of four bars along with space with each pattern being 17 units long.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is high capital investment market. 2D barcode scanners are more expensive than 1D scanners and require significant capital investment for implementation. This poses a significant challenge to most end-users, particularly in developing countries, and makes them reluctant to use branded 2D barcode scanners.

Key vendors

  • Honeywell International
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Datalogic

Other prominent vendors

  • Aceeca
  • Bluebird
  • CIPHERLAB
  • DENSO
  • EUROTECH
  • Generalscan
  • Handheld Group
  • Juniper Systems
  • NCR
  • Opticon
  • RIOTEC
  • Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI)
  • TouchStar Technologies
  • ZEBEX Industries

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3l8rj/global_barcode

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire