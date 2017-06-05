sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

India Cooktops Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Cooktops Market By Type (Gas Cooktop, Induction Cooktop, Hybrid Cooktop and Electric Coil Cooktop), By Burner Quantity (2 and Below, 3-4, More than 4), By Freestanding Vs Built-in Cooktop, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The India cooktops market expected to reach USD1609.20 million by the end of 2022

Factors leading to the growth in India cooktops market include: increasing consumer spending on smart kitchen appliances due increasing number of working women coupled with busy lifestyle, rising awareness for indoor pollution, and increasing demand for innovative smart electrical appliances across the country. Other factors leading to boost in the demand for cooktops being witnessed are: rising demand for smart electronic appliances which not only save time by providing multi cooking feature but also, save space in modular kitchen in smart homes.

India Cooktops Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects in the India cooktops market:

  • Market Size & Share Forecast
  • Regional and Country Market Analysis
  • Segmental Analysis - By Type (Gas Cooktop, Induction Cooktop, Hybrid Cooktop and Electric Coil Cooktop), By Burner Quantity (2 and Below, 3-4, More than 4) and By Freestanding Vs Built-in Cooktop
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

  • Rising Consumer Demand for Trendy Products
  • Consumers Attraction Towards Offers
  • Increasing Penetration of Branded Companies
  • Emergence of New Payment Modes & Easy Financing
  • Growing Presence of Hypermarkets and Online Retail Market in India

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Cooktops: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Cooktops Market Overview

5. India Cooktops Market Outlook

6. India Gas Cooktop Market Outlook

7. India Induction Cooktop Market Outlook

8. India Electric Coil Cooktop Market Outlook

9. India Hybrid/Customized Cooktop Market Outlook

10. Supply Chain Analysis

11. Import and Export Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. India Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
  • Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
  • Elica PB India Private Limited
  • Franke Faber India Ltd.
  • Jaipan Industries Ltd.
  • Philips India Ltd
  • Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited
  • TTK Prestige Ltd.

