Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting

ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2110459/802119.pdf)

George Town, June 5, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday 27 June, 2017. The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the meeting have been mailed to shareholders and have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com).

Shareholders as of the record date of 17 May, 2017, will be eligible to vote at the AGM. Registered Endeavour Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, which must be received by Computershare by 14:00 (CEST) / 05:00 (PST) / 08:00 (EST) on June 23, 2017.

If you have any questions or require assistance in voting, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, D.F. King, at 1-800-926-7043 toll free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 1-201-806-7301 or by email at inquiries@dfking.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2719

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com DFH Public Affairs in Toronto



John Vincic, Senior Advisor

(416) 206-0118 x.224

jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com





Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives to +10 years.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2110459/802119.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

