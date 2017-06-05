

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT2 PLC (the Company)



Record Date for Dividend



Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 28 February 2017, the record date for the 4p final dividend per ordinary share will be 16 June 2017, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 15 June 2017 and the payment date will be 25 July 2017.



5 June 2017



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT2 plc 01253 754740



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B1GDYS5R65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX