North America Fabric Wash and Care Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Fabric Wash and Care Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Fabric wash and care refers to the products used to clean furniture and clothes. It is very essential to use the cleaning products to maintain the softness and cleaning in fabric. Variety of fabric washing products is available in the market, such as detergents, soaps, bleach, fabric softeners etc. Different types of clothes requires specific care guide like dry cleaning or hand wash to keep them looking their best. Fabric products could work on different seasonable clothes as well. Fabric washing products could be used for different types of fabrics such as Acrylic, Cotton, Denim, Linen, Microfiber, Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Velour, and Wool



Crown Health Care Laundry Services, Columbia brought Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification to North America. Additionally, Growth in awareness about the harmful effects by fabric wash products has encouraged customers to shift towards the eco-friendly and organic products. Hence, Major companies dealing in the production of fabric wash product have focused on launching innovative and eco-friendly products. Recently, Tide launched Tide Purclean, a biobased detergent, with the cleaning qualities of Tide Original Liquid Laundry Detergent. Other market players are also expected to launch more products.



The key players operating in the market of fabric wash and care are

- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

- Colgate-Palmolive

- Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

- Nice GR

- Procter & Gamble

- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

- The National Detergent Company S.A.O.G

- Unilever Group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Fabric Wash & Care Market



5. North America Fabric Wash & Care Market by Application



6. North America Fabric Wash & Care Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdwdcd/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716