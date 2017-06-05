India $1.2 Billion Leather Chemicals Market, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Leather Chemicals Market By Type, By Process, By Chemical, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

India leather chemicals market is projected to reach over $ 1264 million by 2026.

The market for leather chemicals in India is set to grow at a robust pace on account of increasing demand for leather products in fashion industry, rising leather exports and growing footwear industry. Additionally, shift towards the use of eco-friendly leather chemicals and growing awareness about the benefits of vegetable tanning technique over chromium tanning are few of the other major growth drivers for India leather chemicals market.



This report elaborates on the following aspects of leather chemicals market in India:



India Leather Chemicals Market Size and Forecast

Segmental Analysis- By Type (Basic Vs. Specialty), By Process (Beam House, Wet-End, and Finishing) and By Chemical (Lubricating Agent, Chromium Sulphate, Lime, Dyes, Auxiliary Chemicals, Ammonium Sulphate, Formic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Others)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Advent of Eco-Friendly Chemicals

Easy Availability of Genuine Leather Substitutes

Chrome Free Tanning

Increasing Use of Specialty Chemicals

Decreasing Leather Exports

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Leather Chemicals Demand Supply Analysis



5. India Leather Chemicals Market Outlook



6. India Beam House Chemicals Market Outlook



7. India Wet-End Chemicals Market Outlook



8. India Finishing Chemicals Market Outlook



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Import-Export Dynamics



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



BASF India Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Dadia Chemical Industries Ltd.

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

Indofil Industries Limited

Lanxess India Pvt. Ltd.

Rohan Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Sicagen India Ltd

Stahl India Pvt. Ltd.

TFL Quinn India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jqsdp/india_leather





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716