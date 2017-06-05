India $1.2 Billion Leather Chemicals Market, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
India leather chemicals market is projected to reach over $ 1264 million by 2026.
The market for leather chemicals in India is set to grow at a robust pace on account of increasing demand for leather products in fashion industry, rising leather exports and growing footwear industry. Additionally, shift towards the use of eco-friendly leather chemicals and growing awareness about the benefits of vegetable tanning technique over chromium tanning are few of the other major growth drivers for India leather chemicals market.
This report elaborates on the following aspects of leather chemicals market in India:
- India Leather Chemicals Market Size and Forecast
- Segmental Analysis- By Type (Basic Vs. Specialty), By Process (Beam House, Wet-End, and Finishing) and By Chemical (Lubricating Agent, Chromium Sulphate, Lime, Dyes, Auxiliary Chemicals, Ammonium Sulphate, Formic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Others)
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Advent of Eco-Friendly Chemicals
- Easy Availability of Genuine Leather Substitutes
- Chrome Free Tanning
- Increasing Use of Specialty Chemicals
- Decreasing Leather Exports
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Leather Chemicals Demand Supply Analysis
5. India Leather Chemicals Market Outlook
6. India Beam House Chemicals Market Outlook
7. India Wet-End Chemicals Market Outlook
8. India Finishing Chemicals Market Outlook
9. Pricing Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Import-Export Dynamics
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- BASF India Ltd.
- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
- Dadia Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.
- Indofil Industries Limited
- Lanxess India Pvt. Ltd.
- Rohan Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Sicagen India Ltd
- Stahl India Pvt. Ltd.
- TFL Quinn India Pvt. Ltd.
