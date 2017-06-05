Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal oil and gas storage marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global oil and gas storage market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (oil storage and natural gas storage), storage type (underground storage and above ground storage), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

"The global oil and gas storage market is projected to grow to nearly 2 billion ton of oil equivalent by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 3% over the forecast period. The increasing preference for natural gas in power generation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for oil and gas research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The oil and gas storage market is dominated by major national oil companies and large private companies. Various companies have storage capacity at strategic locations across the globe, to provide quality service to all customers. The market is moderately consolidated with high barriers to entry, due to the high capital and operational costs. The new exploration opportunities coming up in Brazil, India, Mozambique and Tanzania are expected to facilitate the expansion of oil and gas storage facilities.

Top six vendors in the global oil and gas storage market

Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler operates in the oil and gas, chemicals, mining, power, and environment and infrastructure industries globally. It provides valuable services in consultancy, engineering, project management, operations and construction services, project delivery, and specialized power equipment services to its customers worldwide.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded company and provides services in oil pipelines, storage, and transportation. The company operates through the crude oil and condensate, refined products, and marine storage business segments.

Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is an oil and gas storage provider. Royal Vopak provides bulk storage and handling services for liquid products, including crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, biofuels and vegetable oils, gas, and LNG at its terminals located across the globe.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC operates through four segments: Oil and gas projects, technologies, systems, and services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction, project management, commissioning expertise across the subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface segments of oil and gas industry.

Vitol

Vitol is a privately-owned company and provides services in the refining, trading, shipping, terminals and storage, downstream, power generation, and upstream (E&P) petroleum industry segments. It has storage terminals worldwide and provides oil and gas storage to its customers.

WorleyParsons

WorleyParsons provides engineering, procurements and construction, project delivery, and consulting services to its customers globally. It carries out its business through three business segments: infrastructure, hydrocarbons and minerals, and metals and chemicals.

