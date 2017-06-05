

Stagecoach Group plc



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons



On 5 June 2017, Yorkshire Building Society (the 'Trustee'), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), notified the Company that it purchased on 2 June 2017, ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.



The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and number of matching shares awarded under the Plan on 2 June 2017.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Martin Griffiths | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Executive | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Partnership shares purchased on behalf| | | |of, and matching shares awarded to, the| | | |above named person by Yorkshire Building| | | |Society (the 'Trustee'), as the Trustee| | | |of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs| | | |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share| | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Partnership shares |GBP 2.1289|71 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Matching shares |GBP 0.00 |8 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 79 | | |- Price |GBP 1.913 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-06-02 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ross Paterson | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Partnership shares purchased on behalf| | | |of, and matching shares awarded to, the| | | |above named person by Yorkshire Building| | | |Society (the 'Trustee'), as the Trustee| | | |of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs| | | |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share| | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Partnership shares |GBP 2.1289|71 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Matching shares |GBP 0.00 |8 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 79 | | |- Price |GBP 1.913 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-06-02 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Robert Andrew | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Managing Director, UK Bus Division | | | |(Scotland) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Partnership shares purchased on behalf| | | |of, and matching shares awarded to, the| | | |above named person by Yorkshire Building| | | |Society (the 'Trustee'), as the Trustee| | | |of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs| | | |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share| | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Partnership shares |GBP 2.1289|71 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Matching shares |GBP 0.00 |8 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 79 | | |- Price |GBP 1.913 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-06-02 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mark Threapleton | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Managing Director, UK Bus Division | | | |(England and Wales) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Partnership shares purchased on behalf| | | |of, and matching shares awarded to, the| | | |above named person by Yorkshire Building| | | |Society (the 'Trustee'), as the Trustee| | | |of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs| | | |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share| | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Partnership shares |GBP 2.1289|71 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | |Matching shares |GBP 0.00 |8 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 79 | | |- Price |GBP 1.913 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-06-02 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



For further information, please contact:



Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com



Mike Vaux, Company Secretary



01738 442111



5 June 2017



